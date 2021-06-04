The Wawa Foundation Hero Award

Submission Period: May 18 – June 4, 2021

What does it mean to be a hero to our communities? The Wawa Foundation Hero Award honors a non-profit organization, and its volunteers, serving the Philadelphia area by providing services that build stronger communities through preserving our independence, protecting our safety and mentoring and inspiring our youth.

The Wawa Foundation would like to hear from your organization or an organization that has had a direct impact on you or someone you know. Let us know what being a hero means to your organization and how it’s working to inspire and improve the communities it serves.

Share your organization’s story—including its mission, purpose, and services—by completing the form below. You may also share a video (up to 4 minutes long) in addition to your story. We’ll select 4 of the most compelling stories for voting by the public. Voting will occur from June 10, 2021 – June 29, 2021, and the organization with the most votes will be presented to The Wawa Foundation Hero Award Panel for final approval and determination.

The winning organization will receive a $50,000 grant from The Wawa Foundation, and three finalists will each receive a $10,000 grant. The Wawa Foundation Hero Award will be announced during the Independence Day morning ceremony, as part of the Wawa Welcome America! festivities.

We look forward to hearing your inspiring stories. Share yours below!

If you are looking for some inspiration, read the stories of winners and finalists from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

